Ukraine to lift visa requirement for foreigners who want to join war effort
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree late Monday to temporarily lift visas for foreigners wishing to join a new "International Legion" to fight Russia, The Kyiv Independent first reported.
Why it matters: The move could make it easier for non-Ukrainians to join the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Driving the news: The move comes after Ukraine's deputy defense minister claimed earlier Monday that Ukraine has received "thousands" of requests from foreign volunteers wishing to join the fight.
- On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on all "citizens of the world" to join the fight against Russia's invasion.
The big picture: The development comes on the fifth day of the war, as Russian forces continued to encircle Kyiv and barrage other cities, including Kharkiv, with heavy shelling.
- Starting March 1, foreigners looking to join the international legion will not need a visa in order to enter Ukraine, per the decree.
- Citizens of Russia will be an exception, it noted.
Go deeper: Ukrainians abroad return home to fight against Russia