Ukraine to lift visa requirement for foreigners who want to join war effort

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree late Monday to temporarily lift visas for foreigners wishing to join a new "International Legion" to fight Russia, The Kyiv Independent first reported.

Why it matters: The move could make it easier for non-Ukrainians to join the fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Driving the news: The move comes after Ukraine's deputy defense minister claimed earlier Monday that Ukraine has received "thousands" of requests from foreign volunteers wishing to join the fight.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on all "citizens of the world" to join the fight against Russia's invasion.

The big picture: The development comes on the fifth day of the war, as Russian forces continued to encircle Kyiv and barrage other cities, including Kharkiv, with heavy shelling.

Starting March 1, foreigners looking to join the international legion will not need a visa in order to enter Ukraine, per the decree.

Citizens of Russia will be an exception, it noted.

Go deeper: Ukrainians abroad return home to fight against Russia