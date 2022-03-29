Ukrainian forces push back Russia's military outside Kyiv as peace talks resume

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As peace talks in Istanbul began Tuesday, Ukraine's military pushed back Russia's forces northwest of Kyiv and Mariupol remained under Ukrainian control despite Russian bombardment, per reports including a U.K. intelligence update.

State of play: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the focus of the talks would be on addressing the humanitarian crisis and the ultimate goal would be "reaching an agreement on a ceasefire," as the war entered its 34th day, Reuters reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opened the talks by calling on "both sides to stop this tragedy," the BBC notes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said Monday they'd retaken the town of Irpin, in the Kyiv region and areas in the country's north, including the town of Trostianets, some 20 miles from the border with Russia.

Yes, but: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday that "Russian troops control the north of Kyiv region" and that "Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv regions, Donbas, southern Ukraine — the situation everywhere remains tense, very difficult."

"We still have to fight, we have to endure," Zelensky added in his televised address.

Go deeper: No clear pathway to peace in Ukraine