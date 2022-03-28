Ukrainian forces have retaken city of Irpin, mayor says

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian forces have retaken control of Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, the city's mayor said in a video Monday.

Why it matters: Irpin was one of a number of towns west of the capital that endured heavy fighting as Russian troops attempted to advance toward Kyiv in the early days of the invasion, per the Guardian.

The big picture: "Today Irpin is liberated. Now the sweep is underway," Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushin said in the video.

But Markushin warned residents that it is still too dangerous to return to and that the possibility of renewed Russian attacks remains, per The Kyiv Independent.

Markushin said that Ukrainian forces would "continue to go and liberate" the nearby towns of Bucha, Hostomel and Vorzel, NBC News.

"We understand that there will be more attacks on our city and we will courageously defend it," he said, before concluding, "Irpin is Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes.”

Worth noting: A senior U.S. defense official said Monday that the Pentagon could not independently verify the mayor's claims about Irpin.

State of play: The news comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches a stalemate, with Russian forces near Kyiv recently being pushed back and signs of a Ukrainian counteroffensive emerging.