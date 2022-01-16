Ukraine accuses Russia of waging "hybrid war"

Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation issued a statement Sunday accusing Russia of being behind a cyberattack that affected government and private computer networks as part of its "hybrid war" against the country.

Driving the news: Microsoft this weekend warned it had detected evidence of a "destructive malware operation" designed to look like ransomware and "render targeted devices inoperable."

The malware operation had infected an unknown number of Ukrainian government agencies, as well as nonprofits and information technology organizations, Microsoft said.

Why it matters: The malware operation comes just days after diplomatic talks between the United States, European allies and Russia hit a dead end, augmenting fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

What they're saying: "All the evidence points to the fact that Russia is behind the cyberattack," the statement read.

"Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building forces in the information and cyberspace."

"The latest cyberattack is one of the manifestations of Russia's hybrid war against Ukraine, which has been going on since 2014."

