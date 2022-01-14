Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. braces for Russian escalation as talks hit “dead end”

Zachary Basu

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau said Thursday "the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever." Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The crisis over Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine entered a dangerous and unpredictable new phase in both Vienna and Washington on Thursday.

Driving the news: Russian diplomats said this week's round of security talks from Geneva and Brussels to Vienna have resulted in a "dead end," and it's time for them to return to Moscow to brief President Vladimir Putin on the "very disappointing" state of affairs before deciding the path forward.

  • "It seems the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever before in the last 30 years," Zbigniew Rau, the Polish chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, said at the outset of Thursday's meeting in Vienna.
  • Michael Carpenter, the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE, told reporters: "We're facing a crisis in European security. The drumbeat of war is sounding loud and the rhetoric has gotten rather shrill."

At the White House, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters the intelligence community has information that Russia is "laying the groundwork" for a potential pretext to invade Ukraine, such as fabricating a provocation by Ukrainian forces.

  • Sullivan said the administration would share more details with the press over the next 24 hours.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate defeated a bill from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) to sanction the Putin-backed Nord Stream 2 pipeline. That followed an aggressive lobbying campaign by the Biden administration.

  • The Senate will now take up a Democratic-sponsored package that would trigger a cascade of crushing sanctions — including on Putin himself — if the Biden administration determines Russia has crossed a line on Ukraine.
  • Republicans will push to hold a vote on their own package, which would sanction Nord Stream 2 and provide security assistance to the Ukrainians now — rather than after an invasion.

Between the lines: At issue in the coming fight over sanctions is a fundamental foreign-policy question — is it sanctions that deter bad actors, or the threat of sanctions?

  • "As both the Ukrainians and many of us have been saying, if we want to send a signal of deterrence, we have to act now, not sit on our hands," a senior Republican aide told Axios.
  • Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told reporters the U.S. needs to "make clear to Vladimir Putin that the relationship between the United States and Russia will be fundamentally different" if Russia invades Ukraine.

What they're saying: "A conventional invasion of Ukraine shatters post-World War II norms," Murphy said. "It needs to be treated as a serious, significant, world-shattering breach of international norms."

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
12 hours ago - World

Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

Putin with Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry\TASS via Getty Images

Russian diplomats panned this week's security talks with the U.S., NATO and other European countries after the final set of negotiations on Thursday, telling reporters that Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the "really disappointing" state of affairs before deciding "next steps."

Why it matters: The diplomats wouldn't say what Russia would do if NATO declined to provide legal guarantees that it will not expand east or admit Ukraine as a member. But officials have warned all week that Russia will not hesitate to "eliminate unacceptable threats to our national security" if diplomacy fails.

Go deeper
Zachary Basu
Jan 12, 2022 - World

Russia talks may have bought time on Ukraine invasion

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive at the NATO-Russia Council. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that both sides agreed to "explore a schedule for future meetings," suggesting this week's talks may have bought time to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine.

The latest: Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, confirmed during his own press conference that "of course" his side is ready to continue talks. "But it should be meaningful discussions," he stressed. "It should not be repetition of so-called slogans of principles."

Go deeper
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Jan 12, 2022 - World

Ahead of Iran deal decision, White House to "focus the fire on Trump"

Jen Psaki briefs the press as Jake Sullivan looks on. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

With the Iran nuclear talks reaching a critical moment, the White House plans to focus much of its public messaging in the coming weeks on attacking former President Donald Trump for leaving the 2015 deal, two sources briefed on the White House plans told me.

Why it matters: The Biden administration thinks it's now just a matter of weeks before the critical decision point: Either a deal will be reached and the U.S. will return to the nuclear deal or talks will break down and the administration will move to put more pressure on Iran, the sources said.

Go deeper