Microsoft warns of destructive malware on Ukrainian computer networks

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Microsoft warned Saturday that it had detected evidence of a "destructive malware operation" targeting dozens of government and private computer networks in Ukraine.

Why it matters: The code appeared to have been deployed shortly after talks stalled between Russian diplomats, the U.S. and NATO regarding Russia's military buildup at the Ukrainian border, according to the New York Times.

  • Microsoft said the code is "designed to look like ransomware," adding that it is designed to "render targeted devices inoperable." The company has not yet identified the group responsible for the intrusion.
  • The company also reiterated that all organizations should "conduct a thorough investigation" and implement defenses against the malware.

What they're saying: Our "investigation teams have identified the malware on dozens of impacted systems and that number could grow as our investigation continues," the company said in a statement.

  • "These systems span multiple government, non-profit, and information technology organizations, all based in Ukraine," it added.
  • "We do not know the current stage of this attacker’s operational cycle or how many other victim organizations may exist in Ukraine or other geographic locations."

Go deeper

Jacob KnutsonZachary Basu
Updated Jan 14, 2022 - World

U.S. confirms Russia arrested REvil ransomware hackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow in June 2021. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images

Russia's security agency said Friday it arrested members of the Russia-based cyber gang REvil that was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks against U.S. companies last year.

The latest: A senior administration official confirmed on Friday afternoon that Russia informed the U.S. that it arrested the alleged hackers, including an individual responsible for the cyberattack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline.

Go deeper
Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Sports

Novak Djokovic loses Australian visa appeal

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2022. Photo: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Tennis star Novak Djokovic left Australia on Sunday evening, facing a three-year visa ban after an appeals court in the country revoked his visa.

Driving the news: Djokovic will not be able to defend his Australian Open title when the tournament starts in Melbourne. The World No. 1 is looking to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Go deeper
Axios Local
3 hours ago - Health

America struggles to keep schools open

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As Omicron continues to spread, schools across the U.S. are struggling with teacher shortages that have forced them to consolidate classes and lean on administrative staff to fill in as substitutes.

Why it matters: School closures and virtual classes can do lasting damage to kids' academic achievement — but so can some of the accommodations schools have had to make in order to stay open.

Go deeper

