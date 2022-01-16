Microsoft warns of destructive malware on Ukrainian computer networks

Microsoft warned Saturday that it had detected evidence of a "destructive malware operation" targeting dozens of government and private computer networks in Ukraine.

Why it matters: The code appeared to have been deployed shortly after talks stalled between Russian diplomats, the U.S. and NATO regarding Russia's military buildup at the Ukrainian border, according to the New York Times.

Microsoft said the code is "designed to look like ransomware," adding that it is designed to "render targeted devices inoperable." The company has not yet identified the group responsible for the intrusion.

The company also reiterated that all organizations should "conduct a thorough investigation" and implement defenses against the malware.

What they're saying: Our "investigation teams have identified the malware on dozens of impacted systems and that number could grow as our investigation continues," the company said in a statement.