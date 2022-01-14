Sign up for our daily briefing

"Massive" cyberattack hits Ukraine's government websites

Axios

People walking past Ukraine's Presidential Office Building in Kyiv in 2019. Photo: Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Multiple Ukrainian government websites were knocked offline on Friday by a "massive" cyber breach of unidentified origins, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry announced.

Why it matters: The cyberattack comes less than a day after key security talks failed to ease tensions between the U.S. and Europe and Russia.

  • Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, raising fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade in an attempt to stop Ukraine from strengthening its ties with the West.
  • "Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it," a message written on the hacked websites said, according to Reuters.
  • The note, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, added: "All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

What they're saying: "As a result of a massive cyber attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on his official Twitter account.

  • "Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation," he added.

Go deeper: Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
21 hours ago - World

Russian officials to brief Putin on "very disappointing" security talks

Putin with Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry\TASS via Getty Images

Russian diplomats panned this week's security talks with the U.S., NATO and other European countries after the final set of negotiations on Thursday, telling reporters that Vladimir Putin will be briefed on the "really disappointing" state of affairs before deciding "next steps."

Why it matters: The diplomats wouldn't say what Russia would do if NATO declined to provide legal guarantees that it will not expand east or admit Ukraine as a member. But officials have warned all week that Russia will not hesitate to "eliminate unacceptable threats to our national security" if diplomacy fails.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Jan 12, 2022 - World

Russia talks may have bought time on Ukraine invasion

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive at the NATO-Russia Council. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that both sides agreed to "explore a schedule for future meetings," suggesting this week's talks may have bought time to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine.

The latest: Alexander Grushko, a Russian deputy foreign minister, confirmed during his own press conference that "of course" his side is ready to continue talks. "But it should be meaningful discussions," he stressed. "It should not be repetition of so-called slogans of principles."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
11 hours ago - World

U.S. braces for Russian escalation as talks hit “dead end”

OSCE Chairman-in-Office Zbigniew Rau said Thursday "the risk of war in the OSCE area is now greater than ever." Photo: Askin Kiyagan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The crisis over Russia's threatening military buildup on the border with Ukraine entered a dangerous and unpredictable new phase in both Vienna and Washington on Thursday.

Driving the news: Russian diplomats said this week's round of security talks from Geneva and Brussels to Vienna have resulted in a "dead end," and it's time for them to return to Moscow to brief President Vladimir Putin on the "very disappointing" state of affairs before deciding the path forward.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow