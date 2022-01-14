"Massive" cyberattack hits Ukraine's government websites

Multiple Ukrainian government websites were knocked offline on Friday by a "massive" cyber breach of unidentified origins, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry announced.

Why it matters: The cyberattack comes less than a day after key security talks failed to ease tensions between the U.S. and Europe and Russia.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, raising fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin could invade in an attempt to stop Ukraine from strengthening its ties with the West.

"Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it," a message written on the hacked websites said, according to Reuters.

The note, written in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish, added: "All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future."

What they're saying: "As a result of a massive cyber attack, the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on his official Twitter account.

"Our specialists have already started restoring the work of IT systems, and the cyberpolice has opened an investigation," he added.

