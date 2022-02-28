Skip to main content
World

Mapped: Where Ukrainian refugees are fleeing to

Axios
UNHCR; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

More than 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, according to the UN refugee agency.

By the numbers: The majority — about 281,000 — have fled to Poland, while nearly 85,000 have crossed into Hungary.

  • At least 36,390 Ukrainians have gone to Moldova, more than 32,500 have crossed into Romania and 30,000 arrived in Slovakia.
  • About 34,600 have fled to various other countries, the UN said.

