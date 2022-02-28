Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

UNHCR; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

More than 500,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighboring countries since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, according to the UN refugee agency.

By the numbers: The majority — about 281,000 — have fled to Poland, while nearly 85,000 have crossed into Hungary.

At least 36,390 Ukrainians have gone to Moldova, more than 32,500 have crossed into Romania and 30,000 arrived in Slovakia.

About 34,600 have fled to various other countries, the UN said.

