Ukrainian parliament member: Biden's SOTU was "a total disappointment"

President Biden's State of the Union address was "a total disappointment" for Ukraine, a member of the country's parliament said in an interview with NBC's "TODAY," urging for the U.S. to establish a no-fly zone over the country.

The big picture: Biden reiterated in his the address that the U.S. will not send troops to Ukraine to fight Russia. This extends to a no-fly zone, which would require the U.S. military to potentially directly engage Russian air forces.

The call by Oleksandra Ustinova, the parliament member, echoes that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has repeatedly urged the Biden administration and NATO to impose a no-fly zone.

What she's saying: "Today, the whole world is watching Ukrainians being executed," Ustinova said.

"We see bombs going into our civilian houses every day, we see children dying every day on the streets or in their houses if they didn’t make it to the bomb shelter, we see bombs coming to the orphanages, to the schools," she added.

"What is the red line that Putin has to cross for NATO and the U.S. to step in?" she said. "We’re not asking for boots on the ground. We’re asking for the iron dome or for the no-fly zone."

"When I see President Biden saying that we’re going to protect every inch of the NATO territory, excuse me, we’ve been promised the same thing when we gave up our nuclear weapons," Ustinova added, calling attention to the fact that Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

