U.K. Supreme Court rules Parliament's suspension is unlawful
Britain's Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision by all 11 justices Tuesday that the ongoing suspension of Parliament by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is unlawful, the BBC reports.
Why it matters: Lady Hale, President of the U.K. Supreme Court, said in her ruling that Johnson's advice to Queen Elizabeth II was "unlawful, void and has no effect," and so was the prorogation of Parliament for 5 weeks.
The effect on the fundamentals of our democracy was extreme."
— Lady Hale, president of the U.K. Supreme Court
Johnson's opponents will now likely seek to have Parliament recalled, which would give them more time to find a way to stop the prime minister from forcing through a no-deal Brexit.
While that might traditionally lead Johnson to resign, he indicated this week that he has no intention of doing so, per The Guardian.
What they're saying: The prime minister's office told the BBC it was "processing the decision." Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC beforehand that the government would "abide by the ruling," but the broadcaster noted that Johnson has refused to rule out seeking to prorogue Parliament for a second time if the Supreme Court ruled against him.
House Speaker John Bercow welcomed the ruling and said in a statement the House of Commons must now convene without delay, per Sky News. "To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency," he said.
Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on stage at the Labour Party conference that the court's decision demonstrated that Johnson is guilty of "contempt of democracy" and an "abuse of power."
The big picture: It's the latest in a series of blows for Johnson, who's in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly this week. Before prorogation began, members of Parliament voted to pass legislation requiring Johnson to extend Brexit beyond Oct. 31 if no deal is in place by Oct. 19.
The ruling Conservatives expelled 21 lawmakers who voted against Johnson to pass the legislation — including Winston Churchill's grandson, Sir Nicholas Soames.
Johnson has twice failed in his attempts to call a snap election.
Johnson has vowed to deliver Brexit on Halloween, "do or die." If he defies the law, he could face jail — or choose to resign rather than break his promise, Savitsky notes.