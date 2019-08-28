British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will ask Queen Elizabeth II to suspend Parliament when it returns from its summer recess next week until it can lay out its plans with a traditional Queen's Speech on Oct. 14, per the BBC.

Why it matters: While the request is largely standard process for a new administration — the Queen's Speech is akin to an incoming State of the Union — these are not standard times. Johnson's opposition would have little time to use parliamentary procedure to stop a no-deal Brexit. Should the plan move forward, it means that the U.K. will likely either crash out of the European Union on Oct. 31 — or face a snap general election called by Johnson's opposition.

