Britain's ambassador to the U.S. has the "full support" of Prime Minister Theresa May, a spokesman at her office, 10 Downing Street, told the BBC. He made the comment after President Trump said he'd "no longer deal" with ambassador Kim Darroch over leaked cables showing he criticized Trump.
We have made clear to the U.S. how unfortunate this leak is. The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship."— 10 Downing Street statement to BBC