U.K. defends ambassador to U.S. amid reports he called Trump "inept"

The U.K. ambassador to the United States called President Trump "incompetent" and "inept" in communications sent to Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Daily Mail first reported Saturday.

Details: CNN reports British officials confirmed Sir Kim Darroch's reported remarks are "real." The Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not dispute the veracity of the leaked diplomatic cables, AFP notes. A spokeswoman said in a statement to news outlets about diplomats, "We pay them to be candid."