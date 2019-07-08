Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

U.K. leaks inquiry after ambassador reportedly calls Trump "inept"

President Donald Trump speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 5.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump criticized Britain's ambassador to the U.S. Sunday, as the British government launched an inquiry into leaked cables reportedly showing he called the president and his administration "inept" and "incompetent," the BBC reports.

What they're saying: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who's battling Boris Johnson to replace outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May as Conservative Party leader, said the memos reflect ambassador Sir Kim Darroch's "personal view," not that of Britain's government, according to the BBC. Trump said Darroch "has not served the U.K. well."

