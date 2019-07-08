President Trump criticized Britain's ambassador to the U.S. Sunday, as the British government launched an inquiry into leaked cables reportedly showing he called the president and his administration "inept" and "incompetent," the BBC reports.

What they're saying: Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, who's battling Boris Johnson to replace outgoing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May as Conservative Party leader, said the memos reflect ambassador Sir Kim Darroch's "personal view," not that of Britain's government, according to the BBC. Trump said Darroch "has not served the U.K. well."