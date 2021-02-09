Uber and Walgreens on Tuesday announced they will join forces to offer communities of color free rides to vaccination sites.

Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic people, and initial vaccination data already shows that people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people.

People of color also tend to have fewer pharmacies per capita, making it more difficult to get vaccinated.

They are also less likely to say that they have been vaccinated or know someone who has.

What they're saying: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to many interrelated factors that hinder vaccine access for communities of color, including vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to transportation," Uber said.

Walgreens and Uber's initiative will "make it easier to connect people with vaccine appointments, and [offer] free transportation to Walgreens vaccine clinics among socially vulnerable communities."

Details: Uber will provide free or discounted rides to vaccination sites in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and El Paso.