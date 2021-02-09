Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Uber and Walgreens partner to offer free rides to vaccination sites

Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Uber and Walgreens on Tuesday announced they will join forces to offer communities of color free rides to vaccination sites.

Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic people, and initial vaccination data already shows that people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people.

What they're saying: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to many interrelated factors that hinder vaccine access for communities of color, including vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to transportation," Uber said.

  • Walgreens and Uber's initiative will "make it easier to connect people with vaccine appointments, and [offer] free transportation to Walgreens vaccine clinics among socially vulnerable communities."

Details: Uber will provide free or discounted rides to vaccination sites in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and El Paso.

  • Both companies will work with the National Urban League to offer education programs to address vaccine hesitancy.
  • People will be able to schedule rides via the Uber app once they have a vaccination appointment.
  • Uber drivers will be able to connect people with vaccine appointments once they become more widely available.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGillSara Fischer
22 hours ago - Technology

Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation

Photo illustration: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook says it will take tougher action during the pandemic against claims that vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccination, are not effective or safe.

Why it matters: It's a partial reversal from Facebook's previous position on vaccine misinformation. In September, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company wouldn't target anti-vaccination posts the same way it has aggressively cracked down on COVID misinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Health: South Africa vaccine pause shows how variants could derail pandemic progress — About 10% of Americans have gotten a coronavirus vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: The vaccines have shattered expectations.
  3. Politics: Both chambers pass budget resolution, paving the way for Biden's relief plan.
  4. Education: Biden on school closures: "It is a national emergency" — The high economic costs of disrupted school.
  5. Social media: Facebook says it will crack down on COVID vaccine misinformation.
  6. Sports: Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike.
  7. World: The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
16 hours ago - World

The country that rejected coronavirus vaccines

At the market in Dar es Salaam. Photo: Ericky Boniphace/AFP via Getty

A number of countries around the world have fudged official coronavirus statistics, shared artificially sunny outlooks about the pandemic, or cracked down on reports that counter the official narrative.

Zoom in: But no country has taken coronavirus denial to the extent of Tanzania — which is not only denying that it has a single case, but it's also rejecting vaccines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow