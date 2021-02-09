Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Uber and Walgreens on Tuesday announced they will join forces to offer communities of color free rides to vaccination sites.
Why it matters: The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic people, and initial vaccination data already shows that people of color are being vaccinated at lower rates than white people.
- People of color also tend to have fewer pharmacies per capita, making it more difficult to get vaccinated.
- They are also less likely to say that they have been vaccinated or know someone who has.
What they're saying: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points to many interrelated factors that hinder vaccine access for communities of color, including vaccine hesitancy and lack of access to transportation," Uber said.
- Walgreens and Uber's initiative will "make it easier to connect people with vaccine appointments, and [offer] free transportation to Walgreens vaccine clinics among socially vulnerable communities."
Details: Uber will provide free or discounted rides to vaccination sites in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and El Paso.
- Both companies will work with the National Urban League to offer education programs to address vaccine hesitancy.
- People will be able to schedule rides via the Uber app once they have a vaccination appointment.
- Uber drivers will be able to connect people with vaccine appointments once they become more widely available.