Communities of color falling behind in America's vaccine effort

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In cities across the U.S., the neighborhoods hardest-hit by the coronavirus are being vaccinated at a slower rate than their wealthier, whiter counterparts.

Why it matters: Preventing socioeconomic disparities in the vaccination process was always going to be an uphill battle, but policy changes in response to the sluggish rollout have generally prioritized speed over equity.

The big picture: Early analyses and news reports show that in many cities and states, people of color — particularly Black Americans — are falling behind white Americans in the vaccination effort.

  • Experts had predicted that structural barriers and higher rates of vaccine hesitancy would always be a problem. But the push to prioritize speed in response to the slow initial vaccine rollout likely took a toll on equity.
  • “If you focus on speed, those who are most easily accessible will be the ones who receive the most care, and those who have been most historically isolated from healthcare access ... will be the ones most likely to suffer without vaccine coverage,” Alexandre White, a Johns Hopkins University assistant professor, told the Miami Herald.

Zoom in: In Los Angeles, for example, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to expand vaccine eligibility to everyone 65 and older has frustrated health advocates, who had planned to prioritize essential workers and place a greater emphasis on socioeconomic risk factors, per KQED.

  • “Moving millions of people farther ahead in line, by definition, means millions of others are farther back in line,” Mitch Steiger, legislative advocate for the California Labor Federation, told KQED.

Between the lines: In Memphis, disparities were exacerbated by the the county’s decision to give early access to vaccine appointments to those who could make them online, ProPublica reports. But computer and internet access varies drastically by zip code.

  • In other places, physical access to vaccine sites is an issue. In the Boston area, Black and Latino residents are significantly less likely than white residents to live in census tracts that are within a mile of a vaccination site, the Boston Globe reports.

What’s happening: Some cities, in response to data showing communities of color being left behind, are trying to adjust their distribution plan to better serve their most vulnerable populations.

  • Washington, D.C., has begun making additional vaccine appointments available to residents of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, who were initially making fewer vaccine appointments than residents living in wealthier neighborhoods, WJLA reports.
  • Chicago is taking a similar approach, and is also partnering with local groups on an outreach plan, per The Chicago Tribune.
  • Miami is expanding phone reservations and setting up mobile vaccinations in public housing complexes, the Miami Herald reports.

The other side: Dallas officials recently scrapped a plan to prioritize vaccine doses for people living in the most vulnerable neighborhoods after the state threatened to cut the county’s vaccine allocation in response, the Texas Tribune reports.

The bottom line: Vaccinating the most vulnerable Americans has arguably never been more important, as new variants become more prevalent.

  • But so far, the most vulnerable populations are, yet again, falling behind.

Orion Rummler
Jan 24, 2021 - Health

CDC director: "I can't tell you how much vaccine we have"

CDC director Rochelle Walensky, newly appointed by President Biden, told Fox News on Sunday that the administration does not know the current number of COVID vaccines available for distribution — due to a lack of data gathered by the agency under Trump — making it more difficult for states to accurately plan.

Why it matters: Hospitals in states including Texas, South Carolina, New York, and California have canceled thousands of appointments due to running low on vaccines or nearly depleting their share, the New York Times reports.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Pandemic fatigue quantified — Coronavirus could be worsening childhood obesity.
  2. Vaccine: Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day — Moderna says vaccine appears to protect against new COVID-19 variants.
  3. Politics: Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship — Sanders says Democrats will push coronavirus relief package through with simple majority.
  4. Business: Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign.
  5. World: First U.S. case of COVID-19 variant from Brazil confirmed in Minnesota — Mexican President López Obrador tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Google's chief health officer Karen DeSalvo on vaccinating America.
Ursula Perano
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden floats prospect of 1.5 million vaccinations a day

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden said on Monday that he believes America will be on track for 1 million vaccinations a day within the next three weeks, with the possibility of soon upping that number to 1.5 million vaccinations a day.

Why it matters: The president said on Monday that he thinks any American who wants a vaccine can expect to receive one by spring. He added, "I feel confident that by summer we're gonna be well on our way to heading toward herd immunity."

