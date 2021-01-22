Sign up for our daily briefing

People of color disadvantaged in coronavirus vaccine effort

Data: GoodRx, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Michelle McGhee/Axios

Communities of color tend to have fewer pharmacies per capita, putting them at a disadvantage in the coronavirus vaccination effort.

Why it matters: If racial disparities aren't addressed in the vaccination effort, including by setting up alternative vaccine sites, communities of color will fall even further behind in a pandemic that has already highlighted deep structural racism within the health care system.

The big picture: Black Americans are already trailing white Americans in the states that track the race of vaccinated residents, KHN recently reported.

  • As vaccines become increasingly available to the general public, physical access to vaccination sites will likely become more of an imperative.

Between the lines: Millions of Americans — in both rural and urban areas — live in places without nearby pharmacies, or with a large population-to-pharmacy ratio, according to a recent analysis by GoodRx.

What's happening: President Biden has repeatedly stressed his commitment to an equitable coronavirus response, and part of his immediate vaccination plan includes setting up more inoculation sites.

  • Some states are already converting stadiums, convention centers and other large venues into mass vaccination sites.

But reaching vulnerable populations will require thorough strategic planning.

  • For example, if someone lives in a neighborhood without a pharmacy, and the convention center being used for vaccination is across town, transportation could be a huge barrier.

Go deeper: Poor vaccine planning could increase the pandemic's racial divide

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
21 hours ago - Economy & Business

COVID-19 vaccine: Private companies step in to fill logistics vacuum

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Last year we wrote several times about how VC-backed companies were helping to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine development and innovative testing solutions. Now the same thing is happening when it comes to vaccinations, a process beset by logistics and planning problems since the jump.

Driving the news: Carbon Health, a tech-enabled healthcare startup that recently raised $100 million in Series C funding, is now the primary back-end for vaccinations in the City of Los Angeles, including a massive drive-up program that just launched in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
10 hours ago - Health

Florida requiring proof of residency to get coronavirus vaccine

A man receives COVID-19 vaccine from a healthcare worker at a drive-thru site at Tropical Park on January 13, 2021 in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida's surgeon general issued new guidelines on Thursday requiring people seeking COVID-19 vaccines to provide proof of permanent or seasonal residency.

Driving the news: Of the more than 1 million people who have received the first dose of the vaccine in Florida as of Wednesday, over 39,000 reside out of state, per data from the Florida Department of Health. The number and reports of out-of-state recipients have caused concern over what many have described as "vaccine tourism."

Oriana Gonzalez
20 hours ago - Health

New York City postpones vaccine appointments following shipment delays

Photo: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

First dose appointments in 15 New York City sites have been postponed after a shipment of Moderna vaccines was delayed, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The big picture: New York City was already feeling the pressure of vaccine shortages. de Blasio said that the city was on track to run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday.

