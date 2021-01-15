Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

"Pharmacy deserts" could become vaccine deserts

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
GoodRx.

Millions of Americans who live in "pharmacy deserts" could have extra trouble accessing coronavirus vaccines quickly, according to a new analysis by GoodRx.

Why it matters: Places without nearby pharmacies, or with a large population-to-pharmacy ratio, may need to rely on mass vaccination sites or other measures to avoid falling behind.

The big picture: Pharmacies will play a huge role in the vaccine rollout, especially as shots become more available to the general population.

  • But if people have to drive far to get a shot, or if pharmacies can't keep up with local demand, that could leave millions of Americans vulnerable to the virus for longer than people in better-served areas.
  • "Pharmacy deserts in turn create 'vaccine deserts' — where the rate of vaccination is slower simply because there aren’t enough vaccination appointments available due to limited pharmacy capacity," the GoodRx analysis says.
  • "The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine may take even longer without additional resources like mass vaccination sites," it says.

By the numbers: The incoming Biden administration has set a goal of vaccinating 100 million people in 100 days, or about 16% of the unvaccinated U.S. population, per GoodRx.

  • But "nearly half of all counties would have a slower local vaccination rate, generating further healthcare access inequities in areas that are already more likely to be under-resourced in the fight against COVID-19," the analysis concludes.
  • 177 counties don't have any pharmacies at all, leaving 635,000 people forced between foregoing a vaccine or potentially driving long distances to get one.

Go deeper: The growth of "pharmacy deserts"

Go deeper

Axios
13 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths climbing while country deals with political unrest

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus deaths continue to reach tragic heights while the country grapples with a vaccine rollout, an impeachment and ongoing civil unrest.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus deaths reach 4,000 per day as hospitals remain in crisis mode — America has tuned out the coronavirus at the peak of its destruction — 1/3 of people in L.A. County believed to have been infected with coronavirus.
  2. Politics: Widow of GOP congressman-elect who died of COVID-19 will run to fill his seat — Joe Biden will seek nearly $2 trillion in COVID relief spending.
  3. Vaccine: Instacart to give $25 to shoppers who get vaccine.
  4. Economy: Unemployment filings explode againFed chair: No interest rate hike coming any time soon —  Inflation rose more than expected in December.
  5. World: WHO team arrives in China to investigate pandemic origins.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
17 hours ago - Podcasts

The vaccine pipeline, beyond Pfizer and Moderna

America has become a two-vaccine nation, but plenty of other companies are continuing to work on new vaccines that could increase supply and accelerate the country's goal of herd immunity.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the vaccine pipeline with Derek Lowe, a medicinal chemist and biotech blogger.