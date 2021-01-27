Sign up for our daily briefing

Vaccine hesitancy is decreasing in the U.S.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Reproduced from KFF ; Chart: Axios Visuals

An increasing number of Americans say they want to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible, per new KFF polling.

Yes, but: Race, partisanship and geography still serve as major dividing lines for vaccine enthusiasm. And people of color are less likely than white Americans to say they have been vaccinated themselves or know someone who has.

By the numbers: 41% of U.S. adults now say they'll get a vaccine as soon as it's made available to them, an increase from 34% in December. Another 6% said they have already been vaccinated.

  • The share of adults who said they want to wait and see how the vaccine is working for others before getting it dropped, from 39% in December to 31% this month.
  • Another 7% said this month that they'll only get the vaccine if required, and 13% said they definitely won't.

Between the lines: Vaccine enthusiasm increased across racial groups, but Black and Hispanic adults are still significantly more likely than white adults to say they want to wait and see before getting the vaccine, and enthusiasm is highest among white Americans.

  • And while enthusiasm has greatly increased among rural Americans, people living in rural areas remain much more likely than their urban counterparts to say they definitely won't get the vaccine.
  • Democrats remain the most enthusiastic political group about getting vaccinated, while Republicans' views remained nearly the same from December. Only 32% say they've already been vaccinated or want the vaccine as soon as possible, and a third say they definitely won't get one or will only do so if required.
Reproduced from KFF ; Chart: Axios Visuals

What we're watching: White adults are more likely than Black and Hispanic adults to say they've already been vaccinated or know someone who has.

  • Knowing someone who's been vaccinated is correlated with vaccine enthusiasm, suggesting that progress on equity will beget progress on hesitancy — which will benefit us all by getting us closer to herd immunity.

Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Health

Biden admin to boost COVID vaccine delivery to states for at least 3 weeks

Vice President Harris receives her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Bethesda, Maryland, on Jan. 26. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration plans to increase its COVID-19 vaccine shipments to states and tribes from 8.6 million doses per week to 10 million for at least the next three weeks, as part of an effort to vaccinate the majority of the U.S. population by the end of this summer.

Why it matters: Hospitals in states across the U.S. say they are running out of vaccines and the country's death toll is sharply rising.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: Communities of color are falling behind in America's vaccine effort.
  2. Politics: Hundreds of Biden staffers receive COVID vaccine — Axios-Ipsos poll: Trust in federal COVID-19 response surges.
  3. Business: Bankruptcy filings hit decade-high last year.
  4. World: U.K. surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths44% of Israelis have already received at least one vaccine dose.
  5. Sports: Pandemic has cost the NCAA $600 million — CDC looks at lessons learned from NFL's testing and contact tracing.
Oriana Gonzalez
18 hours ago - Health

U.K. surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.K. on Tuesday surpassed 100,000 coronavirus deaths almost a year after the first two cases were reported in the country, according to government figures.

Why it matters: It is the first European country and fifth country in the world to reach the threshold. The country reported 100,162 deaths on Tuesday.

