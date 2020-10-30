Twitter labels tweet from RT implying voter fraud in U.S. elections

Twitter on Thursday labeled a tweet from Russian state media outlet RT (formerly Russia Today) that included a video implying widespread voter fraud is plaguing, and potentially delegitimizing, the U.S. election.

Why it matters: It's the first time Twitter has labeled RT's account with a civic integrity label, or a designation used to highlight efforts to manipulate or interfere in elections or other civic processes.

What they're saying: "We placed a label on the Tweet you referenced for making potentially misleading claims that could undermine confidence in the election, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet," a Twitter spokesperson said. "This action is in line with our updated Civic Integrity Policy."

Earlier this month, Twitter said it would expand the number of labels it put on tweets to help curb the spread of misinformation surrounding the U.S. election.

The big picture: Intelligence officials have warned that Russia is meddling in the U.S. election, and using strategic disinformation campaigns as a weapon to do so.

On Thursday, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that the intelligence community has "full confidence that the Russians are going after our elections," despite the fact that President Trump has disputed that claim.

Be smart: Russia will often deploy disinformation using its state-backed media accounts, with hopes that other domestic media outlets will pick it up.

Twitter began labeling state-affiliated media accounts in August, which is why the RT account also features a label that says it's "Russia state-affiliated media."

The marked tweet, featured below, cannot be shared or commented on.