Twitter labels tweet from RT implying voter fraud in U.S. elections

Photo: Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter on Thursday labeled a tweet from Russian state media outlet RT (formerly Russia Today) that included a video implying widespread voter fraud is plaguing, and potentially delegitimizing, the U.S. election.

Why it matters: It's the first time Twitter has labeled RT's account with a civic integrity label, or a designation used to highlight efforts to manipulate or interfere in elections or other civic processes.

What they're saying: "We placed a label on the Tweet you referenced for making potentially misleading claims that could undermine confidence in the election, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet," a Twitter spokesperson said. "This action is in line with our updated Civic Integrity Policy."

Earlier this month, Twitter said it would expand the number of labels it put on tweets to help curb the spread of misinformation surrounding the U.S. election.

The big picture: Intelligence officials have warned that Russia is meddling in the U.S. election, and using strategic disinformation campaigns as a weapon to do so.

  • On Thursday, former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that the intelligence community has "full confidence that the Russians are going after our elections," despite the fact that President Trump has disputed that claim.

Be smart: Russia will often deploy disinformation using its state-backed media accounts, with hopes that other domestic media outlets will pick it up.

The marked tweet, featured below, cannot be shared or commented on.

Ashley Gold
Oct 28, 2020 - Technology

Jack Dorsey: Twitter has no influence over elections

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said Twitter does not have the ability to influence elections because there are ample additional sources of information, in response to questioning from Republican Sen. Ted Cruz during a hearing Wednesday.

Between the lines: The claim is sure to stir irritation on both the right and left. Conservatives argue Twitter and Facebook's moderation decisions help Democrats, while liberals contend the platforms shy from effectively cracking down on misinformation to appease Republicans.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute, author of Codebook
Oct 28, 2020 - Technology

How overhyping became an election meddling tool

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As online platforms and intelligence officials get more sophisticated about detecting and stamping out election meddling campaigns, bad actors are increasingly seeing the appeal of instead exaggerating their own interference capabilities to shake Americans' confidence in democracy.

Why it matters: It doesn't take a sophisticated operation to sow seeds of doubt in an already fractious and factionalized U.S. Russia proved that in 2016, and fresh schemes aimed at the 2020 election may already be proving it anew.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Oct 27, 2020 - Economy & Business

Scoop: The Lincoln Project is becoming a media business

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Lincoln Project is looking to beef up its media business after the election, sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: The group is in talks with the United Talent Agency (UTA) to help build out Lincoln Media and is weighing offers from different television studios, podcast networks and book publishers.

