2020 candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) told ABC News Saturday she voted "present" during President Trump's House impeachment proceedings because she's concerned it would "embolden him." And she said it could cause "lasting damage" to the U.S. if he's re-elected and the Republicans regain the House in 2020.

"I think impeachment, unfortunately, will only further embolden Donald Trump, increase his support and the likelihood that he'll have a better shot at getting elected while also seeing the likelihood that the House will lose a lot of seats to Republicans."

