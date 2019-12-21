Tulsi Gabbard on impeachment vote: "I did not take the easy vote"

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) said she did not "take the easy vote" when she broke with the majority of her party on Wednesday and voted "present" on two articles of impeachment against President Trump; but she "felt [her vote] was in the best interest of our country," the congresswoman told NBC.

The big picture: Gabbard is the only 2020 presidential candidate who had a chance to vote on impeachment, and she has criticized the process as partisan, The New York Times reports. She favors a measure to censure Trump rather than impeaching him.