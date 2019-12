How it works: A censure is a "less severe" alternative to removal from office, serving as a "formal statement of disapproval."

Andrew Jackson is the only president to have been censured.

What she's saying: "I'm taking this time for myself to be able to review everything that's happened all the information that's been put forward," Gabbard said Monday. "And just all the factors that go into really trying to figure out what is the best action to take for our country. And for democracy. It's not a simple or easy decision to make."

