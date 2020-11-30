TSA says more than 1.1 million travelers flew Sunday after Thanksgiving

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The TSA screened 1,176,091 people at checkpoints in the U.S. on Sunday, the highest number since mid-March, according to a spokesperson.
Why it matters: The CDC advised Americans on Nov. 19 not to travel for Thanksgiving, warning that doing so may increase their chances of contracting and spreading COVID-19. More than 93,000 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, with many hospital systems on the brink of disaster.
Flashback: The TSA screened 2,882,915 people the Sunday after Thanksgiving last year — the highest volume in the agency's history.
Worth noting: In a Harris Poll survey conducted from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21. and shared exclusively with Axios, 25%-30% of Americans said they were likely to ignore health officials' warnings about the risks of gathering with family for Thanksgiving.
What to watch: Top infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that the U.S. could see "a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in" as a result of travel around the Thanksgiving holiday.