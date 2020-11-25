Get the latest market trends in your inbox

25%-30% of Americans say they'll ignore Thanksgiving warning

Data: The Harris Poll; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

About one-third of Americans say they're likely to ignore health officials' warnings about the risks of getting together for Thanksgiving, according to a new Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: The coronavirus is already spreading unchecked across the entire country, and these findings support experts' fears that Thanksgiving is about to make things even worse.

The big picture: Solid majorities said they're likely to follow CDC guidelines and avoid traveling or gathering with people who don't live in the same home.

  • But the 25%-30% who don't plan to follow those guidelines represent millions of people.
  • And when millions of people are traveling or gathering indoors, that represents a real risk of new or worsening outbreaks — especially right now, when infections are at an all-time high.

Between the lines: Democrats were more inclined to follow the CDC's guidance than Republicans.

  • 40% of Republicans said they're unlikely to heed the CDC's warnings against gathering with people outside their immediate household, compared to 23% of Democrats. Similarly, 35% of Republicans and 18% of Democrats said they were unlikely to heed advice about traveling.
  • Young people are also less likely to follow public-health guidance than older people.

The bottom line: The CDC is urging people to stay home this year because hospitals in some parts of the country are already overwhelmed, the virus is everywhere, and eating a meal indoors with a group of people is a high-risk proposition.

Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Essential workers are likely to get vaccine priority.
  2. Health: What overwhelmed hospitals look like.
  3. World: U.S. hotspots far outpacing Europe's — Business activity is plunging in Europe as COVID-19 cases rise.
  4. Economy: Airlines push for "COVID-free passports."
  5. 1 🦃 thing: Axios-Ipsos poll: 6 in 10 Americans are dialing back Thanksgiving plans.
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Nov 24, 2020 - Health

What overwhelmed hospitals look like

A healthcare professional suits up to enter a COVID-19 patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Ohio. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP

Utah doctors are doing what they say is the equivalent of rationing care. Intensive care beds in Minnesota are nearly full. And the country overall continues to break hospitalization records — all as millions of Americans travel to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Why it matters: America's health care workers are exhausted, and the sickest coronavirus patients aren't receiving the kind of care that could make the difference between living and dying.

Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Health

France to end second lockdown after three weeks

Photo: Marc Piasecki via Getty

France will begin a three-stage plan to phase out its second COVID-19 lockdown of the year, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday.

Why it matters: Last week’s virus cases across the country amounted to one-third the number of cases seen in early November, the New York Times reports. Health experts have warned France not to repeat its mistakes from the spring as the nation moves to ease restrictions.

