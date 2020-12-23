Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images
President Trump began his expected pardon spree on Tuesday, issuing 20 pardons and commutations.
Driving the news: Convicted former Reps. Duncan Hunter, Chris Collins — the first two congressman to endorse Trump in the 2016 election — and Russia probe figures George Papadopoulos and Alex van der Zwaan were among the wave of 15 pardons and 5 commutations.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.