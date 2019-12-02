Duncan Hunter set to change his "not guilty" plea in corruption case

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) is set to change his "not guilty" plea on charges that he falsified finance records and misused $250,000 in campaign funds, according to documents filed in federal court on Monday, per the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The big picture: Hunter's scheduled plea change on Tuesday would come six months after his wife changed her own plea and admitted to her role in the scheme. The couple was indicted in 2018 on allegations that they spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign funds for personal use, including on gas, groceries, lavish dinners and vacations.

