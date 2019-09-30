Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) is expected to change his "not guilty" plea in the criminal insider trading case against him, the Buffalo News reports. A hearing for the change of plea is scheduled for Tuesday.

The big picture: In August 2018, Collins was arrested in connection with an alleged insider trading scheme involving Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian drug company whose board he sat on for years. Prosecutors allege that Collins, the first congressman to endorse President Trump in 2016, received a tip about about a failed clinical trial involving the company's only product while at a White House picnic. He then allegedly called his son Cameron, who sold off shares of Innate stock the next day.