Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), filed Wednesday a notice to change her not-guilty plea over the couple's co-indictment on federal corruption charges.
Why it matters: The fact his wife's now expected to plead guilty in a San Diego court on Thursday is a blow for Hunter, who's maintained his innocence ever since the couple was indicted in August. However, his attorney told KPBS his wife's appearance doesn't change anything regarding the congressman's situation.
There are still significant motions that need to be litigated, specifically the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution."
— Rep. Hunter's attorney Gregory Vega's statement to KPBS
The big picture: The congressman and his wife were indicted over 60 charges concerning allegations they used $250,000 in campaign money for personal expenses and for falsifying campaign finance records.