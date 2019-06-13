

Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), filed Wednesday a notice to change her not-guilty plea over the couple's co-indictment on federal corruption charges.

Why it matters: The fact his wife's now expected to plead guilty in a San Diego court on Thursday is a blow for Hunter, who's maintained his innocence ever since the couple was indicted in August. However, his attorney told KPBS his wife's appearance doesn't change anything regarding the congressman's situation.