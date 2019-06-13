Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

GOP congressman corruption case: Wife signals not-guilty plea change

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) walks into the Federal Courthouse for an arraignment hearing on August 23, 2018 in San Diego, California.
Rep. Duncan Hunter. Photo: Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images


Margaret Hunter, the wife of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), filed Wednesday a notice to change her not-guilty plea over the couple's co-indictment on federal corruption charges.

Why it matters: The fact his wife's now expected to plead guilty in a San Diego court on Thursday is a blow for Hunter, who's maintained his innocence ever since the couple was indicted in August. However, his attorney told KPBS his wife's appearance doesn't change anything regarding the congressman's situation.

QuoteThere are still significant motions that need to be litigated, specifically the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution."
— Rep. Hunter's attorney Gregory Vega's statement to KPBS

The big picture: The congressman and his wife were indicted over 60 charges concerning allegations they used $250,000 in campaign money for personal expenses and for falsifying campaign finance records.

  • Rep. Hunter was reelected in November elections.

