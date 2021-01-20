Trump’s final act as president: Pardoning Jeanine Pirro’s ex-husband

With just over 30 minutes left in his presidency, now-former President Trump issued a full pardon to Albert J. Pirro, Jr., ex-husband of Fox News firebrand and Trump defender Jeanine Pirro.

Why it matters: This was Trump's final act as president, and he issued the pardon during the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Details: Albert Pirro was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison in 2000 on charges of conspiracy and tax evasion.

The final pardon comes after Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, many of which went to his allies engulfed in corruption scandals.

The pardons include one for his former chief strategist Steve Bannon; former top Republican fundraiser Elliot Broidy, and rapper Lil Wayne.

