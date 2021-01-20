Trump’s final act as president: Pardoning Jeanine Pirro’s ex-husband

Sign up for our daily briefing
Outgoing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump exit Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
With just over 30 minutes left in his presidency, now-former President Trump issued a full pardon to Albert J. Pirro, Jr., ex-husband of Fox News firebrand and Trump defender Jeanine Pirro.
Why it matters: This was Trump's final act as president, and he issued the pardon during the inauguration of Joe Biden.
Details: Albert Pirro was sentenced to 29 months in federal prison in 2000 on charges of conspiracy and tax evasion.
- The final pardon comes after Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, many of which went to his allies engulfed in corruption scandals.
- The pardons include one for his former chief strategist Steve Bannon; former top Republican fundraiser Elliot Broidy, and rapper Lil Wayne.
Go deeper: The Swamp wins.