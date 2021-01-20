Sign up for our daily briefing

Trump pardons former fundraiser Elliott Broidy

President Trump has pardoned Elliott Broidy, a former top Republican fundraiser who pleaded guilty late last year to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws as part of a campaign to sway the administration on behalf of Chinese and Malaysian interests.

Why it matters: Broidy was a deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee early in Trump’s presidency, and attempted to leverage his influence in the Trump administration on behalf of his clients. The president's decision to pardon Broidy represents one last favor for a prominent political ally.

  • His name is on a list of dozens of pardons and commutations released by the White House in Trump's final hours of presidency — including Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

Background: Broidy’s guilty plea covered his undisclosed work on behalf of Jho Low, a fugitive accused of stealing billions of dollars from a Malaysian investment fund.

  • As part of his plea, Broidy admitted to accepting millions to lobby the Justice Department to back off efforts to seize Low's assets.
  • He also admitted to working behind the scenes to push for the extradition of Guo Wengui, a billionaire Chinese exile and ally of former Trump strategist Steve Bannon.

Broidy resigned from his position at the RNC in 2018, after he was revealed to have paid $1.6 million to a former Playboy model in exchange for her silence about their extramarital affair.

  • The payment was facilitated by Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, who has since served a prison term and turned into a leading Trump critic.

Alayna Treene
Jan 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations before leaving office

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump plans to issue at least 100 pardons and commutations on his final full day in office Tuesday, an administration official told Axios.

Why it matters: This is a continuation of the president's controversial December spree that saw full pardons granted to more than two dozen people — including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, longtime associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Alayna Treene
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump revokes ethics order barring former aides from lobbying

Photo: Spencer Platt via Getty

Shortly after pardoning members of Congress and lobbyists convicted on corruption charges, President Trump revoked an executive order barring former officials from lobbying for five years after leaving his administration.

Why it matters: The order, which was signed eight days after he took office, was an attempt to fulfill his campaign promise to “drain the swamp.”

  • But with less than 12 hours left in office, Trump has now removed those limitations on his own aides.
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump grants flurry of last-minute pardons

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted the sentences of 70 individuals, hours from leaving office early Wednesday, hours from leaving office.

Why it matters: It's a last-minute gift to some of the president's loyalists and an evident use of executive power with only hours left of his presidency. Axios reported in December that Trump planned to grant pardons to "every person who ever talked to me."

