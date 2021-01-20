Trump grants flurry of last-minute pardons

President Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted the sentences of 70 individuals, hours from leaving office early Wednesday, hours from leaving office.

Why it matters: It's a last-minute gift to some of the president's loyalists and an evident use of executive power with only hours left of his presidency. Axios reported in December that Trump planned to grant pardons to "every person who ever talked to me."

Details: Some pardons and commutations were granted to Trump's allies while others were related to criminal justice issues. Among the pardoned include:

Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist who was arrested for alleged misappropriation of nonprofit funds.

Elliot Broidy, former top Republican fundraiser who pled guilty to conspiring to violate foreign lobbying laws to sway the administration on behalf of Chinese and Malaysian interests.

The list also included the rapper Lil Wayne, on a gun charge.

Flashback: Trump in December granted pardons to more than two dozen people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner.

