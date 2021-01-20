Ex-Uber autonomous driving exec gets pardon from Trump

In the last hours of his presidency, President Trump granted a full pardon to Anthony Levandowski, the engineer at the center of a 2017 lawsuit between Google's self-driving car unit and Uber over alleged theft of trade secrets.

Why it matters: The case made headlines as a bitter legal battle between two of Silicon Valley's best-known companies in the race to build self-driving cars.

Tech investor Peter Thiel, a vocal Trump booster in 2016, was among those who supported Levandowski's pardon.

In August of last year, Levandowski was sentenced to 18 months in prison, though the ongoing pandemic made it unclear when he would begin serving it.

