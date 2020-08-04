4 hours ago - Technology

Ex-Uber engineer gets 18-month sentence for trade secret theft

Anthony Levandowski. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Anthony Levandowski, the engineer at the center of a year-long legal battle between Waymo and Uber, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of stealing trade secrets, per media reports.

Why it matters: The case, which the companies settled despite still landing Levandowski with criminal charges, made headlines as two of Silicon Valley's best-known companies fought to win the race to build self-driving cars. The exact start date of his prison sentence is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 34 mins ago - World

Azar to lead delegation to Taiwan in first high-level U.S. visit in decades

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar during a June briefing in Washington, DC. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday night he will lead a delegation to Taiwan "in the coming days."

Why it matters: It's the highest-level visit by a U.S. cabinet official to Taiwan since 1979. Azar is also the first U.S. Cabinet member to visit the island state in six years. The visit is sure to anger China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory, and place further strain on the Chinese government's already-deteriorated relations with the U.S.

Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Marshall wins Republican Senate nomination in Kansas primary

Rep. Roger Marshall. Photo: Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Rep. Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican Senate primary on Tuesday evening, beating former Secretary of State Kris Kobach and a slew of other candidates, AP reports.

Why it matters: Following GOP Sen. Pat Roberts' retirement announcement, some Republicans worry that if Kobach won the primary it would endanger the party's chances of keeping the seat and maintaining a majority in the Senate.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

In photos: Tropical Storm Isaias lashes the East Coast

Floodwaters in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania, a result of Tropical Storm Isaias moving along the East Coast on Tuesday. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias has been pummeling the East Coast this week with heavy rains and wind, trigging tornadoes, floods and leaving millions without power. At least four people have lost their lives.

The big picture: The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in North Carolina late Monday before being downgraded. Isaias dumped heavy rain across Florida as a tropical storm over the weekend and on July 31, it lashed the Bahamas and parts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic as a Category 1 hurricane. It's set to become post-tropical by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

