Trump's former FDA chief: Pence is "not in the clear" from coronavirus infection

Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence is "not in the clear" from getting the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Pence is expected to hit the campaign trail hard later this week, even as President Trump is in Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment.

  • Pence, who has tested negative, is scheduled to have a full campaign schedule, following the vice presidential debate on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "Anyone who was with the president on Tuesday, Wednesday is not in the clear," Gottlieb said.

  • "Anyone who was with any of the people who were currently infected earlier this week, they were probably at their peak contagion at that point," he added.
  • "Typically, you're most contagious about 24 hours before the onset of symptoms. The debate prep on Tuesday is a source of potential third-generation spread. The meeting of the Senate GOP on Wednesday is a source of third-generation spread."

The other side: Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump's re-election campaign, meanwhile, defended Pence's decision to continue to campaign in person.

  • "I have no concerns at all," Miller told NBC's "Meet the Press."
  • "The vice president takes very serious all of these measures. Anyone around the vice president are tested. People are kept very safe."
  • "And again, we can't hide from this virus forever. ... We have to take it head-on. We have to reopen the economy. And we have to develop this vaccine and defeat the virus."

The bottom line: "We'll likely see more cases emerge, unfortunately, early this week from people who are currently infected who went on to infect other people," Gottlieb said.

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign pledged Saturday to release his COVID-19 test results from now on, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement that the former vice president is "being tested regularly." Biden told reporters he hadn't been tested for the virus Saturday, but he was tested Friday and would be again Sunday morning. His campaign had not disclosed Biden's test results before President Trump's coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump campaign launches "Operation MAGA" after president's COVID-19 diagnosis

A group of U.S. President Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital where he is receiving treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign on Saturday announced the launch of "Operation MAGA," a "full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters to rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward" after Trump was sidelined due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Why it matters: The announcement comes just 31 days before Election Day. The Trump campaign said on Friday that all previously scheduled campaign events involving the president were being moved to virtual events or would be temporarily postponed.

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

