Pence to hold campaign rally in Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a MAGA rally in Peoria, Arizona next Thursday, following the campaign's plan to keep the VP on the road after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Why it matters: Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and reportedly again on Saturday, will likely be speaking to a large crowd that will not be socially distanced unless new guidelines are issued. Although event attendees have been seen wearing masks, they are not mandated by the campaign.

The White House, the Trump campaign and Pence's office did not immediately respond when asked if the rally would have extra social distancing or mask-wearing requirements.

Driving the news: Trump's previously scheduled campaign events will all be virtual or delayed as Election Day nears, after he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign announced Friday.

What to watch: The first vice presidential debate is slated for Oct. 7, the day before the Arizona event.