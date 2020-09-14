Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Journalist Bob Woodward opened up to CBS' News' "60 Minutes" in an interview airing Sunday on the moment in August when President Trump told him, "nothing more could have been done" on the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump made the remarks, recorded by Woodward, during one of their final interviews, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was surging. "Does he remember what he told me, back in February, about it's more deadly than the flu?" Woodward said after the audio clip played on CBS, in reference to an earlier interview with Trump on the virus' dangers.

"I mean, it almost took my breath away, that there was such certainty, when he was absolutely wrong about the issue that defines the position of this country right now."

What else he's saying: CBS journalist Scott Pelley noted in his interview with Woodward that some of his fans might be disappointed that he reaches an "editorial conclusion" at the end of his book, "Rage," on the president:

WOODWARD: "Yes. I say the president is the wrong man for the job.

PELLEY: "But, you're known as the reporter who doesn't put his thumb on the scale. And yet, at the end of this book, you do just that.

WOODWARD: "It's a conclusion based on evidence, overwhelming evidence, that he could not rise to the occasion with the virus and tell the truth. And one of the things that President Trump told me, 'In the presidency, there's always dynamite behind the door.'

"The real dynamite is President Trump. He is the dynamite."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.