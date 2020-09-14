1 hour ago - Health

Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Journalist Bob Woodward opened up to CBS' News' "60 Minutes" in an interview airing Sunday on the moment in August when President Trump told him, "nothing more could have been done" on the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump made the remarks, recorded by Woodward, during one of their final interviews, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was surging. "Does he remember what he told me, back in February, about it's more deadly than the flu?" Woodward said after the audio clip played on CBS, in reference to an earlier interview with Trump on the virus' dangers.

  • "I mean, it almost took my breath away, that there was such certainty, when he was absolutely wrong about the issue that defines the position of this country right now."

What else he's saying: CBS journalist Scott Pelley noted in his interview with Woodward that some of his fans might be disappointed that he reaches an "editorial conclusion" at the end of his book, "Rage," on the president:

WOODWARD: "Yes. I say the president is the wrong man for the job.
PELLEY: "But, you're known as the reporter who doesn't put his thumb on the scale. And yet, at the end of this book, you do just that.
WOODWARD: "It's a conclusion based on evidence, overwhelming evidence, that he could not rise to the occasion with the virus and tell the truth. And one of the things that President Trump told me, 'In the presidency, there's always dynamite behind the door.'
"The real dynamite is President Trump. He is the dynamite."

9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Infectious-disease expert: "Telling the truth never causes panic"

Michael Osterholm, a renowned infectious-disease expert and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that leaders must tell the truth when it comes to public health and that "telling the truth never causes panic."

Why it matters: Host Chuck Todd asked Osterholm if President Trump had made a mistake by not being upfront with the American people about the dangers of COVID-19 and the threat of a pandemic. In an interview for Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," Trump said that he was purposefully "playing it down" so as not to create a "panic."

8 hours ago - Health

Pfizer preparing to distribute COVID vaccine by year-end, CEO says

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his company will know whether its coronavirus vaccine is effective by the end of October and that it has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses in anticipation that the vaccine will receive FDA approval.

Why it matters: There has been a major push by the Trump administration to get a coronavirus vaccine to the public this fall, though it may only be available for certain high-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already urged governors to have vaccine distribution centers ready by November.

Updated Sep 6, 2020 - Health

6 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Six states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Kansas surpassed its record set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent after a massive spike this summer. But nationwide, cases are no longer dropping as much as they had been for the previous five weeks.

