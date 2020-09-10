1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Why Trump talked to Woodward

Mike Allen, author of AM

Bob Woodward talks to Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS News

President Trump, who rails about anonymous sources, is suddenly confronted with an extensive, unsparing, on-the-record account of his thinking about America's virus and race crises — and he's the source. Instead of "Rage," Bob Woodward could have called his book: "Undeniable."

Why it matters: We get a torrent of tweeted and spoken words from Trump — far more public musing, riffing and ranting than from any president, ever. But it's not always clear what to believe, what matters, or what will endure. Now, we can read and hear Trump free-associating for history.

Woodward tapped Trump's vanity and insecurity to secure an astonishing 18 interviews, totaling nine hours, with the most powerful man in the world.

  • Woodward was allowed to record all the on-the-record sessions. Audio snippets were released yesterday along with extensive excerpts from the book, out Tuesday.

We know Trump likes to talk to famous people — he complained publicly after he wasn't interviewed for Woodward's brutal 2018 Trump book, "Fear."

  • And we know Woodward is seductive. "Every president does a Bob Woodward book ... and then later comes to regret it," Karl Rove told Fox News.
  • So now we have the president — as he fights for reelection 54 days before Election Day — admitting that he deliberately "played down" the coronavirus, at a time when more urgency could have saved lives ... blithely rejecting Woodward's suggestion that white privilege is isolating, and that "we have to work our way out of it to understand the anger and the pain ... black people feel" ("You really drank the Kool-Aid ... I don't feel that at all") ... and once again using a "p"-word variant, this time to refer to generals instead of genitals.

Woodward knows the power of tapes, and of the word "cover-up." On the forthcoming "60 Minutes," Scott Pelley asks Woodward about Trump telling him in February that the virus was "more deadly than ... even your strenuous flus," while saying publicly three weeks later that "it's a little like the regular flu."

  • "Yes, this is the tragedy," Woodward says. "A president of the United States has a duty to warn. The public will understand that. But if they get the feeling that they're not getting the truth, then you're going down the path of deceit and cover-up." (Vide0)

At 9:30 last night, Trump did a phoner with Fox News' Sean Hannity, who came on the air with a "PANIC POLITICS" graphic and said Trump's China travel ban was part of "serious, severe, quick actions by the president — he took it seriously."

Trump said of Woodward:

He called. I didn't participate in his last one — and he does hit jobs with everybody. He even did it on Obama ... constant hit jobs. On Bush, I guess they did three books — they were all terrible.
So I figured: You know, let's just give it a little shot — I'll speak to him. It wasn't a big deal. I speak to him, and let's see.
I don't know if the book is good or bad — I have no idea. [I] probably, almost definitely, won't read it because I don't have time to read it.

Rebecca Falconer
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows: I wouldn't have recommended Woodward's WH access

President Trump confers with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the White House on Sept. 1 Photo Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News Wednesday he wouldn't have recommended that Bob Woodward gain the extensive White House access the journalist did for his interviews with President Trump.

Why it matters: Trump has faced criticism following leaks of Woodward's new book "Rage," particularly for his comments during on-the-record interviews earlier this year that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down" to avoid a panic — something Meadows used in defense of the president during his interview.

Zachary Basu
19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Woodward book: Former intel chief Dan Coats believed "Putin had something on Trump"

Trump and Putin arrive for a meeting in Helsinki. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former director of national intelligence Dan Coats could not shake his "deep suspicions" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "had something" on President Trump, seeing "no other explanation" for the president's behavior, according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained by CNN ahead of its publication next week.

Why it matters: Coats was the president's top intelligence official from March 2017 until August 2019. Woodward reports that Coats and his staff examined the intelligence regarding Trump's ties to Russia "as carefully as possible" and that he "still questions the relationship" between Trump and Putin despite the apparent absence of intelligence proof.

Ursula Perano
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump told Bob Woodward he intentionally played down coronavirus threat

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump said in March that his approach to the coronavirus pandemic was to "play it down," according to Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," which was obtained ahead of its publication next week by CNN.

Why it matters: Trump's comments during on-the-record interviews with the veteran journalist in February and March contrast deeply with his public comments about the pandemic, as he argued for weeks that the virus would "disappear" and slow-walked economic lockdowns.

