U.S. reports 1,485 coronavirus deaths in a single day

Healthcare workers handling coronavirus tests in Los Angeles on August 11. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
The U.S. reported 1,485 deaths due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, COVID Tracking Project data shows.
Why it matters: It's the highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since May 15, when the country reported 1,507 deaths. The U.S. has seen a total of 157,758 deaths from the virus.
The big picture: Georgia reported 109 deaths on Wednesday — its second triple-digit day in a row.
- North Carolina confirmed an additional 45 deaths, tying its highest daily number.
Go deeper: 5 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week