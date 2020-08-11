56 mins ago - Health

Georgia reports 137 coronavirus deaths, setting new daily record

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp puts on a mask after speaking at a press conference. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A record 137 people have died from the coronavirus in Georgia on Tuesday, surpassing the state's record from last week, according to the Georgia Health Department.

By the numbers: Georgia is one of several states in the South that saw spikes in daily deaths on Tuesday, including Florida which had a record 276 deaths. Alabama and Tennessee recorded their second-highest daily death tolls at 50 and 38, respectively.

By the numbers: Fatalities from COVID-19 have risen in Georgia after the state experienced a surge of infections in July.

  • Over 4,200 people have died in Georgia since the pandemic began. Coronavirus cases in Georgia have been up slightly since Monday — 355 people were hospitalized within the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 21,031.
  • Nearly 1.9 million people have been tested in the state, which has a 10.8% positivity rate, as of Tuesday.

What to watch: Health experts fear another surge in cases could be coming, as schools reopen for in-person learning in the capital city, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. 800 children have been ordered to self-quarantine after returning to classes last week.

