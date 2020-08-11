Florida reports another daily record for coronavirus deaths

Florida's health department on Tuesday reported 276 new coronavirus deaths, surpassing the state's record from July 31.

The big picture: The state also recorded over 5,800 new cases — on the low side for a state that is one of the domestic epicenters for the virus.

Florida counted its highest number of infections in a single day — over 15,000 — on July 12, per the COVID Tracking Project, and daily spikes have gradually decreased since then.

Where it stands: 23% of hospital beds in Florida are available for new patients, as well as roughly 18% of adult intensive-care units, according to Florida's Agency for Health Care administration.

Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsborough Counties remain the most affected.

Between the lines, per the Miami Herald: Deaths announced in Florida "on a given day could be from several days earlier because the state information does not include the exact date of death."