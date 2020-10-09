15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to resume public events with a White House rally on Saturday

Trump standing on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump will hold a rally from the White House on Saturday followed by a campaign event in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, the president tweeted on Friday and White House officials confirmed.

Why it matters: These will be the president's first public events since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday's event will come just five days after Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Context: White House physician Sean Conley said Thursday he believes Trump can return to public engagements this weekend.

The big picture: Despite the scheduled events, the White House has yet to answer open questions regarding the president's condition, such as when he last tested negative or whether he sustained lung damage from the virus.

  • The event on Saturday will take place on the White House South Lawn with Trump speaking from the Truman Balcony.
  • It will include conservative activist Candace Owens and the group “Blexit,” which seeks to convince black voters to join the Republican Party, ABC News first reported.

Jacob Knutson
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House doctor expects Trump's "safe return to public engagements"

White House physician Sean Conley speaking with reporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released Thursday that he believes President Trump will be able to safely return to public engagements Saturday, or day 10 of the president's coronavirus illness.

Why it matters: The memo disclosed some of the president's vitals, including heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate, but it did not answer open questions regarding Trump's condition, such as his last negative test or whether he sustained lung damage from the virus.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

White House again refuses to disclose Trump's last negative coronavirus test

Photo: Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

White House communications director Alyssa Farah declined to tell reporters when President Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, saying that "the doctors would like to keep it private."

Why it matters: It marks at least the eighth time since Trump tested positive for the virus one week ago that White House officials have refused to disclose the information. The detail could help determine when he contracted the virus, who he exposed and the timeline of his illness.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence defends hosting Amy Coney Barrett Rose Garden ceremony during pandemic

Vice President Pence defended the White House's decision to hold a large event in the Rose Garden to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, noting that it was outdoors and "many people" were tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

Why it matters: Multiple people who attended the event later tested positive for the virus, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, multiple aides to the president and two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

