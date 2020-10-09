Trump to resume public events with a White House rally on Saturday

President Trump will hold a rally from the White House on Saturday followed by a campaign event in Sanford, Florida, on Monday, the president tweeted on Friday and White House officials confirmed.

Why it matters: These will be the president's first public events since he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Saturday's event will come just five days after Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center.

Context: White House physician Sean Conley said Thursday he believes Trump can return to public engagements this weekend.

The big picture: Despite the scheduled events, the White House has yet to answer open questions regarding the president's condition, such as when he last tested negative or whether he sustained lung damage from the virus.