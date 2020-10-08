10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House doctor expects Trump's "safe return to public engagements"

White House physician Sean Conley speaking with reporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Oct. 5. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released Thursday that he believes President Trump will be able to safely return to public engagements Saturday, or day 10 of the president’s coronavirus illness.

Why it matters: The memo disclosed some of the president's vitals, including heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate, but it did not answer open questions regarding Trump's condition, such as his last negative test or whether he sustained lung damage from the virus.

What they're saying: "Since returning home, [Trump's] physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness," Conley said. "Overall, he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. "

  • "Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people who tested positive for the virus and experienced symptoms can be around others after:

  • 10 days since symptoms first appeared and
  • 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
  • Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving

Read the full memo:

Jacob Knutson
Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden: I think if Trump still has COVID, "we shouldn't have a debate"

Joe Biden speaking in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6. Photo: Brendan Smualowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Tuesday when asked about facing President Trump in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15, "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate."

Why it matters: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. Though he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and his physician said he's not experiencing symptoms, a person can be contagious up to 10 days after the symptoms resolve, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate, with his campaign later saying he would do two in person debates later on this month.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

Orion Rummler
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top military leaders in quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staf, meet with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Pentagon on Sept. 22. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The No. 2 Marine general, Gary Thomas, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he and other senior military leaders began quarantining due to possible exposure to the virus.

Driving the news: Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other senior military leaders, including Thomas, entered quarantine after Adm. Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, per the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

