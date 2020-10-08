White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo released Thursday that he believes President Trump will be able to safely return to public engagements Saturday, or day 10 of the president’s coronavirus illness.

Why it matters: The memo disclosed some of the president's vitals, including heart rate, blood pressure and respiratory rate, but it did not answer open questions regarding Trump's condition, such as his last negative test or whether he sustained lung damage from the virus.

What they're saying: "Since returning home, [Trump's] physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness," Conley said. "Overall, he's responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. "

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time."

The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people who tested positive for the virus and experienced symptoms can be around others after:

10 days since symptoms first appeared and

24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving

Read the full memo: