President Trump was met with protests and some support during his visit to El Paso and Dayton with First Lady Melania Trump Wednesday following last weekend's twin mass shootings in the cities.

Details: At least 200 protesters gathered outside Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital during the visit, "blaming Trump’s incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions" and demanding tighter gun restrictions, AP reports. A rally countering the visit was held in El Paso. Here's what unfolded, in photos.