In photos: Trump visits El Paso and Dayton

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet first responders as he visits El Paso Regional Communications Center in El Paso
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with first responders at El Paso Regional Communications Center. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump was met with protests and some support during his visit to El Paso and Dayton with First Lady Melania Trump Wednesday following last weekend's twin mass shootings in the cities.

Details: At least 200 protesters gathered outside Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital during the visit, "blaming Trump’s incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions" and demanding tighter gun restrictions, AP reports. A rally countering the visit was held in El Paso. Here's what unfolded, in photos.

Anti-Trump protesters argue with Trump supporters outside the makeshift memorial to the victims of the WalMart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead, in El Paso, Texas, on August 7
Anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters outside the makeshift memorial to the victims of the Walmart shooting in El Paso. Photo: Mark Ralston /AFP/Getty Images
Demonstrators line the street near Miami Valley Hospital in anticipation of a visit from President Donald Trump
Demonstrators line the street near Miami Valley Hospital ahead of Trump's visit in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
A Trump supporter drives a bus with flags supporting Trump down 5th Street at the site of the mass shooting
A Trump supporter drives a bus with flags supporting Trump down 5th Street at the site of Sunday's mass shooting. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
El Paso Demonstrators protest against the visit of US President Trump
El Paso demonstrators protest against the visit of Trump. Photo: Alejandra Gonzalez Aragon/picture alliance via Getty Images
A Trump supporter holds a 'Welcome President Trump' sign outside University Medical Center
A Trump supporter outside University Medical Center in El Paso: Photo Mario Tama/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet first responders as they visit El Paso)
The Trumps in El Paso. Much of their visit was kept out of view of the media, but the White House said they met with hospital staff, first responders, wounded survivors and their families, per AP/ Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Trump is greeted by Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
Sen. Sherrod Brown, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Trump at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP
A woman stops to look at a memorial on 5th Street at the site of Sunday morning's mass shooting
A woman memorial at the site of the mass shooting. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
he Mexican and U.S. flags fly at a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart
A memorial honoring El Paso's mass shooting victims outside Walmart. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

