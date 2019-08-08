President Trump was met with protests and some support during his visit to El Paso and Dayton with First Lady Melania Trump Wednesday following last weekend's twin mass shootings in the cities.
Details: At least 200 protesters gathered outside Dayton’s Miami Valley Hospital during the visit, "blaming Trump’s incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions" and demanding tighter gun restrictions, AP reports. A rally countering the visit was held in El Paso. Here's what unfolded, in photos.
Anti-Trump protesters and Trump supporters outside the makeshift memorial to the victims of the Walmart shooting in El Paso. Photo: Mark Ralston /AFP/Getty Images Demonstrators line the street near Miami Valley Hospital ahead of Trump's visit in Dayton, Ohio. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images A Trump supporter drives a bus with flags supporting Trump down 5th Street at the site of Sunday's mass shooting. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images El Paso demonstrators protest against the visit of Trump. Photo: Alejandra Gonzalez Aragon/picture alliance via Getty Images A Trump supporter outside University Medical Center in El Paso: Photo Mario Tama/Getty Images The Trumps in El Paso. Much of their visit was kept out of view of the media, but the White House said they met with hospital staff, first responders, wounded survivors and their families, per AP/ Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Sen. Sherrod Brown, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Trump at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP A woman memorial at the site of the mass shooting. Photo: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A memorial honoring El Paso's mass shooting victims outside Walmart. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
