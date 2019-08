Why it matters: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney defended Trump Sunday against allegations that some of the president's past comments have downplayed the rising threat of white nationalism in the U.S., and that his divisive rhetoric is helping fuel violent domestic attacks like the shooting in El Paso.

Context: Police are investigating a racist online post that appeared just before Saturday morning's Texas attack. Evidence from authorities indicates that the shooting could be prosecuted as a hate crime.

