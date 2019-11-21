President Trump tweeted Thursday that he has tried — and failed — to overhear others' phone conversations as State Department official David Holmes testified in the impeachment inquiry.

"I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live!"

Why it matters: Holmes was a last-minute addition to the hearing after Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testified about Holmes' recollection of overhearing a July 26 phone call between Trump and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Go deeper: Live updates on Hill and Holmes' impeachment testimony