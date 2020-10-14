2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NIH tells NBC that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus" ahead of town hall

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

NBC announced Wednesday that President Trump will take part in a socially-distanced Miami town hall this week after the president balked at a virtual second presidential debate following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Why it matters: The network said that, as part of an agreement for the event, the White House provided a statement from NIH clinical director Clifford Lane, saying that he and Anthony Fauci had reviewed a PCR test collected from the president on Tuesday and believe Trump is "not shedding infectious virus ... with a high degree of confidence."

The big picture: Joe Biden will simultaneously join a town hall held by ABC News in Philadelphia.

  • "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie will moderate Trump's event, which is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The audience will be required to wear masks, and Guthrie and Trump will remain 12 feet apart.
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
18 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The contrarian case that Biden would help oil companies in the near-term

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden certainly isn't who the oil industry wants to win the presidential election — as their political spending shows — but he might be the leader the ailing sector needs.

Why it matters: Biden is vowing new emissions regulations and new restrictions on production as part of plans to hasten a transition away from fossil fuels — but what that means for the industry and markets isn't cut and dry, some analysts argue.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
33 mins ago - Sports

Sports stadiums welcome voters, not fans

Map: Axios Visuals

The NBA just completed a historic season that required the league to shutter its arenas. Now, it will help execute a historic election by re-opening them to voters.

Why it matters: The momentum created by the NBA has extended to other leagues, culminating in the largest political effort the sports world has ever seen.

