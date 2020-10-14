NIH tells NBC that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus" ahead of town hall

NBC announced Wednesday that President Trump will take part in a socially-distanced Miami town hall this week after the president balked at a virtual second presidential debate following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

Why it matters: The network said that, as part of an agreement for the event, the White House provided a statement from NIH clinical director Clifford Lane, saying that he and Anthony Fauci had reviewed a PCR test collected from the president on Tuesday and believe Trump is "not shedding infectious virus ... with a high degree of confidence."

The big picture: Joe Biden will simultaneously join a town hall held by ABC News in Philadelphia.