Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said Tuesday the U.S. government would pay a minimum of $15 per acre in aid to farmers impacted by President Trump’s trade war with China, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The trade war has been crippling for U.S. farmers. Illinois Soybean Association CEO Craig Ratajczyk told Reuters the $15-per-acre minimum would make agricultural lenders more comfortable and "help provide some type of stability for that type of lending institution."