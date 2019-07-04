Soybeans farmers are seeking to save their trade relationship with China as President Trump's ongoing trade war threatens to dismantle the market, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Retaliatory Chinese tariffs on soybeans have sunk exports, chipping away at one of agriculture's most profitable products. In 2017 alone, the U.S. shipped $21 billion in soybeans abroad — tripling numbers from the past two decades. But in 2018, that number fell 74% by volume, leading to recent prices paid to U.S. farmers plummeting to a seven-year low.