Chinese investment in the U.S. has dropped nearly 90% since Trump took office

Chinese foreign direct investment in the United States dropped from a peak of $46.5 billion in 2016 to $5.4 billion in 2018, according to data from Rhodium Group reported by the New York Times.

The big picture: The chilling effect that President Trump's trade war has had on trust between the two nations is among several factors that could explain the nosedive. Amped-up regulations, tariffs and an overall shift in attitude toward China's growing global influence has helped reverse the trend of Chinese investment in the U.S., which had previously been accelerating.